Accadacca set to rock your socks

THUNDERSTRUCK: The Australian AC/DC Story will be rocking out at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday March 24.

ROCKHAMPTON will be the first audience in the world to experience the all new Australian AC/DC Story when it comes to the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday, March 24.

The brainchild of AC/DC tribute band Accadacca's vocalist Larry Attard, the show makes its anticipated debut with an all new show that incorporates the history of the iconic Australian rock band punctuated by live songs from the bands history.

"It's a biographical show,” explained Attard, who handles both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson duties.

"It's got obviously a lot more songs than what we do in the normal show, but we have the big screen behind the band with rare pictures and video footage and interviews with AC/DC and it virtually tells the story of AC/DC from the very beginning to the present day.

"We go through every album in chronological order and do selected tracks off each studio album that they released so it really is a definitive journey through the life of this great band.”

"We have the big fire breathing cannons and the bagpipe players live on stage plus a few other little surprises as well.

"There's about twenty six songs that our band Accadacca does but the video screens are showing photos and a couple of interviews and as we talk about each album we do tracks from that album.”

Accadacca has been Australia's number one AC/DC tribute band since their inception in 2000, even Angus Young gave the band glowing appraisal during an interview with 60 Minutes in Germany.

Although Accadacca have been performing AC/DC songs for 17 years, Attard felt it fitting to expand the show to include the bands history, and in doing so feels he has created something which will contribute to the legacy of AC/DC.

"This show is as much about the back story of AC/DC as it is about the music,” he said.

"It's a show that parents can take their kids to to give them a bit of an education on Australian rock history.

"We are here to entertain and can't wait to introduce ours and AC/DC's fans to this unique experience.”

Tickets are available through www.seeitlive.com.au.

Event Details

What: The AC/DC Story

When: Friday, March 24 from 8pm

Where: Pilbeam Theatre

Cost: Adult $49.20