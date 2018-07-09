Menu
A new report has revealed Aussies might have to get used to high power prices. Picture: AAP
News

ACCC goes after energy supplier for false savings promise

Hannah Busch
by
9th Jul 2018 3:49 PM

AN ENERGY company that promised big savings to south-east Queenslanders will go to court over the allegedly misleading statements.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has started proceedings against Amaysim Energy Pty Ltd, which trades as Click Energy.

The ACCC alleges Click Energy falsely advertised discounts of up to 29% off energy charges if customers paid their bills on time.

"The ACCC alleges that these representations were false or misleading because the discounts offered applied to Click Energy's market offer rates, which varied and were higher than Click Energy's standing offer rates," the ACCC said in a statement.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said when compared to the standing offer rates, the discounts were much lower and in some cases, there was no discount at all.

The ACCC said Click Energy also allegedly told customers they would save money if they switched from another energy provider.

But Mr Sims said the savings, which have been advertised since October 2017, were based on paying on time, and not on customers switching to the company.

"We believe that Click Energy's conduct is among the worst practices we see in retail electricity marketing. We allege that consumers were misled about discounts and savings, with some consumers not getting any discount or savings at all," he said.

The action applies to customers in Queensland and Victoria.

If the ACCC is successful, affected customers would be able to leave their plans without penalty.

"Customers need to trust that discounts and savings advertised by retailers are accurate so they can make informed choices about which products are best for them," Mr Sims said.

On its website, Click Energy described itself one of the few energy suppliers that operates entirely online.

"We at Click Energy like to do things a bit differently to most electricity companies - our mission is to make electricity as simple as possible for our customers," the website said.

News Corp Australia

