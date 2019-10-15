’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

Kim Dawn Mcrae didn’t seem to fool police or a magistrate about her drug use.

AN Emu Park motorist learned the hard way just how long methamphetamines stays in your system.

Kim Dawn Mcrae denied having used drugs when intercepted by police in Pattison Street on July 19.

But tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamines.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving and also driving while unlicensed.

Mcrae told Magistrate Cameron Press that it was the only time she had used methamphetamines.

Mr Press was not convinced.

“That is very unfortunate because you know how long it stays in your saliva for?

“Twenty-four hours.

“So, in other words what I’m saying is I don’t believe you.

“And if you have got a problem and you want to address it, the first thing to do is accept you’ve got a problem with it.”

Mcrae was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.