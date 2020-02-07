Access for all at Causeway Lake

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Cr Jan Kelly inspect the newly refurbished amenity at the southern end of Causeway Lake.

BOTH the southern and northern ends of Causeway Lake now have all-abilities amenities following a series of upgrades under council’s Annual Amenities Renewal Program, so more people can enjoy the popular recreational area.

Sailability Capricornia president Justin Clare said the newly refitted amenity on the southern side of Causeway Lake was certainly a fresher and smarter look for the moment, but he would like to see the amenity block extended even further in the future, so it could be used by more than one person at a time.

“We are very appreciative of the upgrade of the amenity block, which is now more suitable to all-ability use. The downside is that it minimises use to one person at a time,” Mr Clare said.

“The amenity has received a much-needed revamp but given the high usage, the next step needs to be an extension that will allow more than one person at a time to use the facility.”

The facility is used by Sailability Capricornia, Keppel Bay Sailing Club Tackers and the general public.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the upgrades to the amenities at Causeway Lake aligned with council’s aim to improve accessibility and inclusivity across Livingstone Shire.

“These works included a complete internal refit to achieve PWD (persons with disability) compliance as well as some external works to improve access,” Cr Ludwig said.

“From feedback we have had from users of the facility, council has listed the amenity as an item for consideration for further expansion in the 2021 budget.

“Council will continue to monitor the use of the facility.

“So far the facilities have been appreciated by not only the general public but also by Sailability Capricornia, who regularly use that area of the lake.

“Council continues to strive to be a leader in making our region an accessible and welcoming place to people of all abilities, age groups and backgrounds. The recent completion of the Causeway Lake amenities is a perfect example of a community group like the Capricorn Coast Community Access and Equity Group (CCCAEG) working with council to ensure the needs of all residents are met, and a high standard of local infrastructure is maintained.”

Community development councillor Jan Kelly said the new upgrades would provide better accessibility for residents and visitors of varying abilities, which continues to improve on the liveability and enhancement of the Capricorn Coast as an inclusive tourism destination.

“The Causeway Lake is an iconic tourism destination as well as a recreational resource for both our local and regional communities. The scheduled works will provide equitable access to these facilities for all community members and visitors alike,” Cr Kelly said.

“An accessible community is where everyone can use public facilities with ease and where everyone can find information in a format that is useful to them.”

Ben Cooke, Anti-Discrimination Commission Queensland regional manager and chair of the CCCAEG, said this was another fantastic achievement for council and the community to take pride in creating a welcoming environment for people of all abilities.

“The Causeway Lake amenities upgrades demonstrate the commitment by Livingstone Shire Council to collaborate with the community and work proactively towards making our region an all-inclusive place to live, work and play,” Mr Cooke said.