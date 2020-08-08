Access ramp and toilets installed at popular playground

The ramp and amenities block have been completed at the Rockhampton Riverbank Fitzroy Adventure Playground.

AN AMENITIES block and two ramps have been installed at Rockhampton Riverbank’s Fitzroy Adventure Playground.

The project was carried out with $1.09 million in funding from round 3 of the Works for Queensland program.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said smaller projects such as this one made a big difference to the community.

“The $600 million Works for Queensland program and the new $200 million COVID Works for Queensland plan are both an integral part of creating and supporting jobs across the State,” he said.

“This is about mobilising Queensland’s council workforces and ensuring that the plan we have for economic stimulus and recovery is already happening and this is proof that it is.

“Rockhampton Regional Council has received more than $30 million for projects across the two Works for Queensland programs, which equates to about 800 jobs here alone.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the amenities block and ramps made a great addition to the area.

“The Fitzroy Adventure Park was already an incredibly popular play space for families right in the city’s CBD,” he said.

“This project, however, will make a big difference for families and people of all abilities visiting the area.

“It is wonderful to see council consistently put forward projects like this, which are designed to really enhance our region for the people who live here and visit.”

The new ramp to the Fitzroy Adventure Playground.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council was proud to deliver a project the community had asked for.

“The incredibly popular Fitzroy Adventure Playground is a stunning play area which forms one of the centrepieces of the revitalised Riverside Precinct,” said Cr Strelow.

“This project was about taking an area that was already well-loved, and making it more accessible and convenient for everyone.

“We are very glad to deliver this with the help of the state government’s Works for Queensland program.”

Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Council spokesperson for parks and public spaces, said she was glad to see families already making use of the ramps and amenities block.

“These additions not only look fantastic, they ensure that the area is more convenient and more enjoyable for anyone visiting,” said Cr Rutherford.

“If you haven’t been to the Fitzroy Adventure Playground in a while I definitely recommend heading out as a family and taking a look.”

The works include three unisex cubicles, one which is wheelchair accessible with a baby change station, and an all abilities ramp.

Hutchinsons Builders was awarded the contract.