Council find solution to 'dangerous' coast ramp

Vicki Malone was just one of the residents concerned over the Adelaid Park Road access ramp.

Vicki Malone was just one of the residents concerned over the Adelaid Park Road access ramp.

AN ACCESS ramp build on a busy curve on Adelaide Park Road in Yeppoon has had the community and Council at loggerheads since March this year, but after multiple inspections by Livingstone Shire Council, a solution is near.

Yeppoon resident Vicki Malone initially contacted Council with concerns over the safety for road users and pedestrians earlier this year and is pleased Council didn't put it in the too hard basket.

After community concern was expressed, Livingstone Council undertook work to change the signage and install pavement markers to enhance the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike.

At the time, Ms Malone said she was concerned that while the access ramp was compliant, it wasn't a good fit for the position in which it was erected.

"I believe in equal access for everyone but just because something is compliant doesn't mean it is a good choice for the site it is installed," she said.

"There just wasn't any room for driver error, parents with prams, cyclists and people using mobility scooters had to go out on a busy road to get around the ramp."

Ms Malone said Livingstone Council contacted her last week to let her know a management access plan had been developed that would amend the structure to make it safer for everyone.

"Essentially, in the next few weeks, Council will remove the gutter portion of the structure that abuts the road, giving pedestrians sufficient space to walk around the structure and taking it back to a safer distance for drivers," Ms Malone said.

"This is a fabulous result for everyone.

"I commend Livingstone Council for listening to the concerns of community and working to come up with a solution that is a win for everyone."

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said while the original works were compliant, if Council can improve on a design with input from the community, it should always strive to do that.

"The amendment works to the site include cutting and removing the kerb and median to increase the clearance between the ramp and the traffic lane, installation of signage on the new curb, extending the right side handrail to the bitumen and amending the line marking," Cr Ludwig said.

Council indicated that the works are expected to be completed by Thursday, August 30, 2018.

If resident's would like to share their thoughts and ideas they can do so by visiting Livingstone Shire Council's Online Services page at http://www.livingstone

.qld.gov.au/ or phone the Customer Support Centre on 49135000.