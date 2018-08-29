Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vicki Malone was just one of the residents concerned over the Adelaid Park Road access ramp.
Vicki Malone was just one of the residents concerned over the Adelaid Park Road access ramp.
News

Council find solution to 'dangerous' coast ramp

Trish Bowman
by
29th Aug 2018 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCESS ramp build on a busy curve on Adelaide Park Road in Yeppoon has had the community and Council at loggerheads since March this year, but after multiple inspections by Livingstone Shire Council, a solution is near.

Yeppoon resident Vicki Malone initially contacted Council with concerns over the safety for road users and pedestrians earlier this year and is pleased Council didn't put it in the too hard basket.

After community concern was expressed, Livingstone Council undertook work to change the signage and install pavement markers to enhance the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike.

At the time, Ms Malone said she was concerned that while the access ramp was compliant, it wasn't a good fit for the position in which it was erected.

"I believe in equal access for everyone but just because something is compliant doesn't mean it is a good choice for the site it is installed," she said.

"There just wasn't any room for driver error, parents with prams, cyclists and people using mobility scooters had to go out on a busy road to get around the ramp."

Ms Malone said Livingstone Council contacted her last week to let her know a management access plan had been developed that would amend the structure to make it safer for everyone.

"Essentially, in the next few weeks, Council will remove the gutter portion of the structure that abuts the road, giving pedestrians sufficient space to walk around the structure and taking it back to a safer distance for drivers," Ms Malone said.

"This is a fabulous result for everyone.

"I commend Livingstone Council for listening to the concerns of community and working to come up with a solution that is a win for everyone."

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said while the original works were compliant, if Council can improve on a design with input from the community, it should always strive to do that.

"The amendment works to the site include cutting and removing the kerb and median to increase the clearance between the ramp and the traffic lane, installation of signage on the new curb, extending the right side handrail to the bitumen and amending the line marking," Cr Ludwig said.

Council indicated that the works are expected to be completed by Thursday, August 30, 2018.

If resident's would like to share their thoughts and ideas they can do so by visiting Livingstone Shire Council's Online Services page at http://www.livingstone

.qld.gov.au/ or phone the Customer Support Centre on 49135000.

cr bill ludwig livingstone shire council road safety vicki malone yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Teens charged with arson after CQ school fire

    premium_icon Teens charged with arson after CQ school fire

    Crime Photos taken by police show the serious damage from multiple fires lit at a high school overnight

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:52 PM
    POLL: Lagoon parking protest erupts in coast community

    POLL: Lagoon parking protest erupts in coast community

    Community HAVE YOUR SAY: How can the parking issue at the lagoon be fixed?

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:44 PM
    New funding secures the future of CQ's apprentices

    premium_icon New funding secures the future of CQ's apprentices

    Politics Training minster in town to announce $1.2 million funding for TAFE

    REVEALED: How CQ builder won three major awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: How CQ builder won three major awards

    News Resurrected sleeping beauty becomes a building benchmark for CQ

    Local Partners