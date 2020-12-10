Menu
Traffic conditions will change in Capella when works are carried out in December. Photo: file
Access restricted as road works continue across CQ region

Kristen Booth
10th Dec 2020 3:50 PM
A CAPELLA road will be restricted to a single lane when road works are carried out next week.

Rehabilitation roadworks are scheduled to take place in Easton Street between December 14 and 18.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane and access to driveways may be restricted intermittently between 7am and 4pm.

Central Highlands Regional Council advised driveways would be restriction for less than 20 minutes while stabilisation machinery moved past.

The works schedule is dependent on weather, with possible rain to cause changes or delays.

“Council thanks residents for their patience and co-operation while these important works take place,” a spokesman said.

Contact CHRC on 1300 242 686 with questions or concerns regarding these works.

