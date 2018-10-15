Accessing help big issue for graziers at drought forum

Charles Burke speaking at a Queensland Government Drought Forum in Rockhampton last week.

Charles Burke speaking at a Queensland Government Drought Forum in Rockhampton last week. Vanessa Jarrett

A SMALL but knowledgeable crowd gathered at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton on Friday to talk all things drought.

The drought forum was put on by the Queensland Government in Rockhampton with an independent panel of guest speakers, Charles Burke and Ruth Wade.

The forum talked about the review of the Queensland Drought Program and the potential improvements for support in future droughts and the National Drought Policy.

"People have been positive and proactive about what we can do in the future,” Mr Burke said after the forum.

"We talked about the issues that are affecting local landholders in this region.”

Topics covered included drought declarations, drought committees, availability of supplementary feed, managing debt and ongoing costs.”

The forums were held across five locations in regional Queensland.

IMPROVING SUPPORT: Charles Burke speaks at a Queensland Govt Drought Forum in Rockhampton last week. Vanessa Jarrett

Mr Burke said the Rockhampton forum had "fairly consistent themes” across the state.

"You're not comparing apples with apples,” Mr Burke said.

"Every other town we have been to have their particular issues peculiar to that region but there are some consistent themes.”

In Rockhampton, questions about accessing resources and using silage as a feed source were a common theme raised by the audience.

For those experiencing drought, Mr Burke encouraged landholders to check out the wide range of programs available.

"If they are drought declared they can make applications for a whole range of programs both from a State Government point of view and Federal Government point of view,” he said.

"They can ask questions of Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, search rural financial counselling services, online help, or their representative organisations can steer them in the right place... there is a fair bit of access to information.”