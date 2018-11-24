Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder.
Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder. splendens
News

Accidental shooting near Armidale overnight

Rae Wilson
by
24th Nov 2018 3:59 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man was injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting in the state's west.

It has been alleged two men, aged 20 and 47, and one teenage boy, aged 15, were driving a utility at a property on Rockvale Road, Thalgarrah, near Armidale about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder.

Emergency services were called to the property about 10pm, before NSW Ambulance Paramedics took the man to Armidale Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for specialist referral and monitoring.

Detectives attached to New England Police District established a crime scene at the property and seized the firearm believed to be involved.

As inquiries continue, the public are reminded to always ensure safe and responsible practice when handling firearms.
 

accidental shooting armidale editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WAR ON DRUGS: as crisis worsens we should not be lenient

    premium_icon WAR ON DRUGS: as crisis worsens we should not be lenient

    Crime "It pains mes to have to send people to jail for these type of offending but there really is no alternative” Magistrate tells court.

    • 24th Nov 2018 4:00 AM
    'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' loss of car car over $150 dispute with ex

    Crime '(he) foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction'

    • 24th Nov 2018 3:00 AM
    HOME GROWN:Farm butcher follows in his Dad's meaty footsteps

    premium_icon HOME GROWN:Farm butcher follows in his Dad's meaty footsteps

    Business Jamie has seen it all from deer and alpacas to pigs and cattle

    CQ men urged to take a stand against domestic violence

    premium_icon CQ men urged to take a stand against domestic violence

    Health Alarming DV statistics were revealed at the White Ribbon breakfast

    Local Partners