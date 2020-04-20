Menu
Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is urging people to “pay now, stay later” for local tourism providers and accommodation such as Salt.
Accommodation and tour providers desperate plea for support

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
LOCAL accommodation and tour operators are appealing for community support, asking people to “pay now, stay later” in an alarmingly frantic move to save their businesses for post COVID-19 operations.

Capricorn Enterprise are calling for anyone who can assist in putting money into the tils of local business to do so immediately.

CEO Mary Carroll said cash injections were crucial for accommodation and tour operators to maintain equipment and facilities.

“We are calling on the community to book their accommodation now for a future stay, purchase gift vouchers for a tour, sponsor or adopt an animal and just keep spending money with local operators,” Ms Carroll said.

She said for many weeks now, accommodation providers had been running at less than 10 per cent occupancy (essential workers and emergency accommodation) while devastated tour operators had ceased operations and closed their doors over a month ago.

“These businesses were the first to shut down and will be the last to reopen after months of damaging impact,” she said.

“Even though their doors are shut to the public or they are running at minimal capacity, doesn’t mean that the overheads disappear. These businesses still have bills to pay and it is absolutely vital that, if we can, we start supporting these businesses immediately.

“Relying on the income from their businesses to feed their families and pay their mortgages, local businesses need customers and now is the time to throw them a lifeline. Those who have the capacity to pay, particularly in the public sector, we need your help now to support the region’s private sector.”

