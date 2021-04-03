Accommodation booking out already for Rockynats 2022

Accommodation for Rockynats 2020 is already booking out with this year’s visitors rebooking for next year.

Grant Cassidy, who owns The Edge and Empire Apartment Hotels, said as soon as the announcement was made the event would be back for the Easter long weekend in 2022, guests were rebooking.

The Empire was fully booked and The Edge was about three-quarters full within 24 hours of the 2022 announcement.

He said this was a testament to how much people enjoyed the inaugural event.

Speaking with guests, Mr Cassidy said he had heard nothing but positive comments.

Empire guests could watch the drifting at the Victoria Parade Riverside Carpark on Saturday afternoon from their balconies.

“The feedback we were getting was how amazing the event was, the high standard, it was just brilliant,” he said.

Mr Cassidy said it was fantastic in the way it was set up with the precincts in the CBD, showgrounds and burnouts at near the racetrack.

“Here you are right in the CBD, you have all of the old historic buildings, over 1000 cars rumbling up the street,” he said.

“It just shows what a great city we live and how versatile our CBD and city is.

“It all worked so well and that is the key, you have to have everything connected back to the CBD.

“Hats off to the organisers and (Rockhampton Regional) council, I think they should all be really proud, I think next years events will be bigger.”

There was more than 800 cars in the street parade on Good Friday.

The event was originally planned for June 2020 and had to be postponed due to COVID, and was moved to the Easter long weekend.

Both riverbank hotels, which have 220 rooms combined, were sold out for the June dates and when it was announced it would move to Easter, most guests just moved the dates.

Last week, greater Brisbane was placed in a snap lockdown and it wasn’t known until the day before Rockynats was due to start if Brisbane residents could travel.

Despite this, neither hotel received one single cancellation.

“People were keen to wait just right until the end,” Mr Cassidy said.

The postponement has filled a gap in Rockhampton’s social calendar, which was previously a quiet time in the city as locals headed to the coast and out of town.

ROK020421ROCKYNATSSTPDE007: RockyNats 2021 Street Parade Quay St Rockhampton J Houley no 5

“We always wanted something happening in Rocky for Easter,” Mr Cassidy said.

“Now we have a signature event like Rockynats.

“It has just worked out so well.”

While council has signed a five-year contract for the event, Mr Cassidy expects it to stay.

“I think in 20 years’ time we will be having Rockynats at Easter,” he said.

“I think the way they did the program across Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows you can really fill Easter.”