Accommodation, flights booked out for Beef Australia 2018

Echelon Apartments in Yeppoon. Visitors to Rockhampton's Beef Australia 2018 are booking accommodation in Yeppoon and Gladstone as Rockhampton is now mostly booked out. Diana Vidovic (Trivago Trial)

MOTEL rooms, including that spare room at Grandma's, are all booked ahead of Beef Australia 2018 next month.

"Rockhampton CBD is largely booked out. Visitors tend to book the next expo as they are leaving, however we still have availability in Yeppoon or through our Glamping facilities, 'Tent City' this is what we like to refer to as Glamorous Camping, you just turn up and we have already done all the hardwork for you,” Beef Australia Marketing and Communications Coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

"The Beef Australia Homestay Program is going really well, if you would like to rent out your home we urge you to apply on our website as we have people waiting in line for properties in our region.

"We have had 26 successful matches and we still have 39 properties available on our website.”

Accommodation has spilled to outlying towns.

"We have a lot of visitors to our region that enjoy staying out at Yeppoon, it is our little slice of paradise that we cannot wait to show off,” Sarah said.

"Visitors also get to experience Gladstone as a beautiful location to sleep, eat, drink and enjoy all of the spectacular sites on offer including East Shores, Tannum Sands and Agnes Waters/1770.”

In turn, the event is a massive boost to accommodation operations in our region and beyond.

"As well as accommodation being booked for the week, a lot of our visitors arrive before the expo and stay after the expo, on average in 2015 visitors stayed 5.38 nights, we are working to increase this figure at Beef Australia 2018,” Sarah said.

"Other local businesses including retail stores, restaurants and bars experience a huge influx of customers - so it's a snowball effect where the financial rewards are still seen months after.

"We are encouraging anybody with a room or house, caravan or spare nights in a hotel to come forward and let us know so we can advise our visitors who are coming from over 40 countries around the world, not to mention states from all over Australia.”

Qantas have also added four return 717s with 125 seats and three return Q400 services with 74 seats.

"It's great to see more visitors heading to Rocky for Beef Week 2018,” a Qantas spokesperson said, "During this time we are offering seven extra return services to meet demand during this exciting time for the region.”