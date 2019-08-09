Accommodation selling out across the city for hot event

FULLY BOOKED: Jane Wilkinson, Manager of City Walk Motor Inn is looking forward to Rockynats.

WITHIN two weeks after the announcement of Rockynats, a local motel saw all of their rooms fully booked.

Accommodation is selling out across the city as momentum builds on the highly anticipated motoring festival.

City Walk Motor Inn near the CBD has already sold out of accommodation for the June 2020 weekend.

The event was announced in April and is the only Summernats event in Queensland.

Motel manager Jane Wilkinson said as soon word started getting out about the event, rooms were quickly snatched up within the fortnight.

However, it wasn't a surprise. Some of the Rockynats events are located on the riverbank and with the William St motel being walking distance, it makes for an ideal location.

Areas around the business where trucks and cars and trailers can park, also make it attractive.

The motel has 25 rooms, seven of which are family rooms, and the rest queen rooms. Half the rooms have gone to private guests and another chunk went to a business which is involved in putting on the event.

While the event is held over three days, Ms Wilkinson said most people were staying a bit longer.

"It's great because it's longer than a weekend, it will pan out to be five days by the time people arrive and start to leave,” she said.

"It's longer periods for most... it's great, excellent for the community and everyone around the surrounding areas as well.”

The majority of guests are a different market for City Walk Motor Inn with many saying they regularly go to the Canberra Summernats event and are looking forward to the Rockhampton version.

Almost 450 cars have entered to participate in Rockynats with drifting, burnouts, cruising and more on the program schedule. Contributed

Some guests are coming from Brisbane and are happy there is one closer to home.

Entries for the street drags, city parade, show and shine, burnouts and cruising opened on June 26.

Already, 449 cars have officially been accepted as entries, confirmed by Rockhampton Regional Council.

"Even for someone who isn't interested in that type of stuff, it's a great event to go to,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"I remember years ago we went to Supercars in Townsville, it was just fun... a great family event... it'll be awesome.”

The motel has a working relationship with The Great Western Hotel and they receive many guests going to events put on there.

Australian country music legend Lee Kernaghan is playing later this month and the motel is almost sold out for the weekend.

Ms Wilkinson said the Rockhampton Region boasts a wide range of events and activities on the calender which see guests come from all over.

"People would be pretty spoilt if they said there wasn't anything to do or go to in Rockhampton... there's always events on.”

Locations for the events during the three-day Rockynats motoring festival to be held next June. Local

