Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULLY BOOKED: Jane Wilkinson, Manager of City Walk Motor Inn is looking forward to Rockynats.
FULLY BOOKED: Jane Wilkinson, Manager of City Walk Motor Inn is looking forward to Rockynats. Allan Reinikka ROK080819arockyna
News

Accommodation selling out across the city for hot event

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN two weeks after the announcement of Rockynats, a local motel saw all of their rooms fully booked.

Accommodation is selling out across the city as momentum builds on the highly anticipated motoring festival.

City Walk Motor Inn near the CBD has already sold out of accommodation for the June 2020 weekend.

The event was announced in April and is the only Summernats event in Queensland.

Motel manager Jane Wilkinson said as soon word started getting out about the event, rooms were quickly snatched up within the fortnight.

However, it wasn't a surprise. Some of the Rockynats events are located on the riverbank and with the William St motel being walking distance, it makes for an ideal location.

Areas around the business where trucks and cars and trailers can park, also make it attractive.

The motel has 25 rooms, seven of which are family rooms, and the rest queen rooms. Half the rooms have gone to private guests and another chunk went to a business which is involved in putting on the event.

READ HERE: Rocky council financial year budget comes out on top

READ HERE: 'Amazing success': Council to keep Rocky show

While the event is held over three days, Ms Wilkinson said most people were staying a bit longer.

"It's great because it's longer than a weekend, it will pan out to be five days by the time people arrive and start to leave,” she said.

"It's longer periods for most... it's great, excellent for the community and everyone around the surrounding areas as well.”

The majority of guests are a different market for City Walk Motor Inn with many saying they regularly go to the Canberra Summernats event and are looking forward to the Rockhampton version.

Almost 450 cars have entered to participate in Rockynats with drifting, burnouts, cruising and more on the program schedule.
Almost 450 cars have entered to participate in Rockynats with drifting, burnouts, cruising and more on the program schedule. Contributed

Some guests are coming from Brisbane and are happy there is one closer to home.

Entries for the street drags, city parade, show and shine, burnouts and cruising opened on June 26.

Already, 449 cars have officially been accepted as entries, confirmed by Rockhampton Regional Council.

"Even for someone who isn't interested in that type of stuff, it's a great event to go to,” Ms Wilkinson said.

"I remember years ago we went to Supercars in Townsville, it was just fun... a great family event... it'll be awesome.”

The motel has a working relationship with The Great Western Hotel and they receive many guests going to events put on there.

Australian country music legend Lee Kernaghan is playing later this month and the motel is almost sold out for the weekend.

Ms Wilkinson said the Rockhampton Region boasts a wide range of events and activities on the calender which see guests come from all over.

"People would be pretty spoilt if they said there wasn't anything to do or go to in Rockhampton... there's always events on.”

Locations for the events during the three-day Rockynats motoring festival to be held next June.
Locations for the events during the three-day Rockynats motoring festival to be held next June. Local

ROCKYNATS

  • June 26 to 28, 2020
  • Spectator tickets available from October 1
  • 449 cars registered to enter, entries still open
  • Burnout, drags, drift, street show and shine, street parade, cruising, festival
  • www.rockynats.com.au
rockynats rockynats 2020 summernats tmbentertainment whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Well known Rockhampton engineer dies from the flu

    premium_icon Well known Rockhampton engineer dies from the flu

    News 'It doesn't feel real' flu takes local dad's life

    Adani and Coalition MPs oppose plans to ramp up protests

    premium_icon Adani and Coalition MPs oppose plans to ramp up protests

    Politics Following turmoil on Brisbane streets, trouble is headed for Adani.

    Rocky mum to represent Australia at 47

    premium_icon Rocky mum to represent Australia at 47

    Water Sports 'We'll be doing everything we can to get that gold medal'

    Flu and whooping cough cases boom across CQ this week

    premium_icon Flu and whooping cough cases boom across CQ this week

    News The amount of confirmed cases has increased once again