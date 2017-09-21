Accused Allenstown granny robber applies for bail

A 23-YEAR-OLD accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly woman at a Rockhampton shopping complex on Saturday allegedly committed the offence while on bail for serious offences.

Brandon Lee Ray, 23, has been charged with one count of robbery and one of assault.

He was on bail for a grievous bodily harm charge to be tried in the district court.

Mr Ray appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday seeking bail.

Magistrate Jeff Clark read out the allegations where Mr Ray allegedly approached a woman aged 82 in the carpark at Allenstown Shopping Centre and asked for a lift.

Police allege that she denied him and he robbed her of $400.

Police caught up with Mr Ray along Upper Dawson Rd a short time later and found $250 in a nearby mailbox.

Mr Clark said on Ray's 11-page criminal history there were "significant concerns the defendant would commit further offences”.

"I note the very serious nature of this offence,” he said in denying bail.

Mr Ray is due in court on November 8 on both charges.