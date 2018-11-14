Accused animal cruelty of race horse charges to be contested

ACCUSED: John Pointon with Stan Johnston at Callaghan Park in February 2012.



TWO men charged over animal cruelty to racehorses last month will contest the charges laid against them by the Queensland Racing Crime Squad.

Stanley Morris Johnston, 72, of Craiglea Stud at Kenilworth and Rockhampton horse trainer John Charles Pointon, 69, appeared today for the first time in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to two charges each of animal cruelty and two each of using a prohibited thing.

Pointon also has a charge of failing to dispose of a syringe and an undefined offence.

It will be alleged the pair were involved in castrating two thoroughbred colts without pain relief.

Defence lawyer Ben Perfect requested a hearing for the charges and a brief was ordered.

Both men's matters have been adjourned until January 21 for mention.