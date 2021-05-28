Accused armed robbery and car arsonist remanded in custody

A Central Queensland woman accused of torching a vehicle, unlawful driving of motor vehicles, robbery with violence and possessing drugs has been remanded in custody.

Demi Leigh Warcon, 29, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Ms Warcon represented herself, adjourning her matters until June 25.

Ms Warcon has been charged with one count of arson (motor vehicle), four counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of robbery with violence while armed, two unlawful use of motor vehicles, one driving while State Penalities Enforcement Registry suspended, one contravene police direction, one stealing and three counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

It is believed her charges related to an alleged offence of an armed robbery at the Kalka Palms Hotel along with stealing cars.

She was wanted on a return to prison warrant and did not make an application for bail.

Her co-accused, 22-year old Alex Rankin, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Mr Rankin appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, one evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess dangerous drugs.

He was denied bail and his matters were adjourned until July 7.