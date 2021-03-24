Accused arsonist left ‘trail’ to blame someone else

Daniel Boyd Bromilow pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of arson and attempted fraud. He is pictured leaving Rockhampton courthouse.

Daniel Boyd Bromilow pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of arson and attempted fraud. He is pictured leaving Rockhampton courthouse.

A man accused of arson allegedly left a "trail of breadcrumbs" in the weeks before fire consumed his family's home.

Daniel Boyd Bromilow pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of arson and attempted fraud.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke told the jury it was alleged Mr Bromilow purposely set his house on fire for the purposes of obtaining the insurance payout to rebuilt a new home.

She said Mr Bromilow was accused of planning the fire weeks before his Naughton St, Wandal, two-storey home was destroyed by fire on May 28, 2019, and "leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for someone else to take the blame".

Ms O'Rourke said it would be alleged Mr Bromilow was at home with his daughter during the day of the fire and left in the afternoon to pick up his wife, Cody, from her relief teaching job and the family then went for coffee.

She said it was alleged Mr Bromilow's neighbours called emergency services at 3.58pm reporting smoke coming from his house.

She said the court would hear evidence Mr Bromilow increased his home and contents insurance on April 4, 2019, from being worth $240,000-$250,000 up to $350,000.

Ms O'Rourke said Mr Bromilow and his wife then contacted Chris Warren Homes on April 16, telling the business representative Daniel Carr they had a pre-approved loan and their house would be demolished in six to eight weeks.

She said they paid a $1000 non-refundable deposit to Chris Warren Homes and received a $245,000 quote to rebuild on the Naughton St block.

Ms O'Rourke said it was alleged Mr Bromilow contacted police on May 9, claiming he had found a family photograph in his mailbox with the words "burn family property" written on the back.

She said Mr Bromilow claimed he was alone when he found the photograph as the sun was setting that day.

Ms O'Rourke said it would be alleged Mr Bromilow, hours before contacting police, had used his mobile phone to Google "places to stay after a fire".

She said during his post-fire interview with police, which lasted 3.5 hours, Mr Bromilow allegedly confessed he had a copy of the very same photograph on a USB stick, and he wrote the letter "y" the same way as on the back of the picture.

Ms O'Rourke said on another day prior to the fire, Mr Bromilow again contacted police saying he had found bullets at his property.

She said it would be alleged Mr Bromilow had purchased a packet of 50 bullets in December 2018.

Ms O'Rourke said Mr Bromilow was accused of making "suspicious" Google searches the next day, searching for "make fire burn hotter" and "make fire burn hotter rather than bigger".

She said it was alleged Mr Bromilow purchased petrol the next day.

Ms O'Rourke said Mr Bromilow allegedly contacted police again, on May 18, saying he had received a threatening letter, which also contained compliments such as "high regard", "a looker" and indicated they new Mr Bromilow wanted to join the military.

She said the letter also contained bible quotes.

Ms O'Rourke said it would be alleged Mr Bromilow asked suspicious questions of his godmother, who use to be a fire communications officer, when she visited his house on May 24, including how long it would take for his house to burn down and how long would it take for fire-fighter crews to respond.

More to come.