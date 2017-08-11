Accused arsonist spending the weekend in custody

ACCUSED ARSONIST: Ladice Carter will spend the weekend in custody after her bail hearing was delayed multiple times.

IT WAS a case of failure to launch in the bail hearing for accused arsonist Ladice Carter.

Wearing a ripped flannel shirt, the 17-year-old girl fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court today seeking bail after being charged on Wednesday with four counts of arson.

These charges were in relation to four attacks on the Berserker home where she lived with her 'nan' between July 30 and August 6.

Seeking extra evidence and statements from Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Josh McLennan, Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow adjourned the bail hearing firstly until the afternoon and again until Monday morning - forcing Ms Carter to spend the weekend in jail.

Ms Carter came close to an outburst and was visibly frustrated with the legal process after the hearing was adjourned for the second time.