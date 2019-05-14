Accused attempted abductor was on bail for other charges

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke, 21, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after police charged him yesterday with two counts of assaulting police, two of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, along with one each of assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended, evading police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke, 21, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after police charged him yesterday with two counts of assaulting police, two of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, along with one each of assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended, evading police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Liam Fahey

A YOUNG man accused of assaulting police, driving at police and attempting to abduct a stranger from a Rockhampton street has been remanded in custody.

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke, 21, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after police charged him yesterday with two counts of assaulting police, two of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, along with one each of assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, driving while State Penalties Enforcement Registry suspended, evading police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Burke, who was represented by duty lawyer Samantha Legrady, did not make a bail application when he made his appearance in court today.

A brief of evidence was ordered due to the deprivation of liberty charge required to be dealt with in the District Court.

The court heard Burke was on bail for other charges at the time of the alleged offending where police claim the Rockhampton man burgled a home on Kent Street and stole a car from the residence between 7pm Sunday and midnight.

Police will also allege Burke then travelled to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre in the stolen 1989 White Toyota Hilux ute, where police dog handlers were conducting training exercises.

Police alleged they witnessed a man driving dangerously at the Red Hill centre and tried to stop him.

Burke is accused of then driving towards to two police officers who had to dive out of the path of the car.

Just after midnight, police allege the man has attempted to abduct a 24-year-old woman from the front of the Park Avenue Hotel.

Police allege Burke approached the woman, who was waiting for another person at that location, engaged in a conversation before a confrontation occurred.

Burke is accused of forcing the woman into the car.

It is believed the woman was able to hit the horn of the car which has alerted people within the area.

It is alleged police saw the ute Burke was driving about 1.30am and pursued the vehicle.

It is alleged police successfully deployed stingers on Musgrave St in an attempt to stop the man.

Burke is accused of continuing to drive down Musgrave St before turning onto Lakes Creek Rd and heading up to Emu Park Rd, where he stopped and fled into nearby bushland.

Police will allege that at this location Burke has assaulted a police dog, which has bitten him on the leg in the process of the man being taken into custody.

Burke was taken into custody and arrested.

Burke's charges from this set of alleged offending have been adjourned to be mentioned in court next on July 3.

He blew family in the back of the court a kiss as he was escorted back to the watchhouse.