Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of the fire in Airlie Beach.
The aftermath of the fire in Airlie Beach. Contributed
Crime

Accused backpacker hostel arsonist tries to finalise case

Janessa Ekert
by
17th Mar 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN MAN accused of burning down an Airlie Beach backpacker hostel has tried to have the case finalised in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Beau Cole Rutherford was arrested after a blaze destroyed the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception and service station on October 19 last year.

He is charged with arson, which needs to be dealt with in the district court, as well as contravening police direction and a probation order.

Rutherford asked if he could represent himself and have the case finalised.

"I just want everything finalised today," he said.

He told magistrate Mark Nolan that at a previous court mention police had indicated they would be dropping the arson charge, which was quickly disputed by the prosecutor.

The court heard the arson charge had already been committed to the higher court.

The case was adjourned to next Friday for mention.

airlie beach arson airlie beach fire beau cole rutherford editors picks mackay court mackay crime nomads caravan park
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    premium_icon CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    Technology Region is helping achieve state's 50 percent renewable target.

    Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    premium_icon Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    Technology We're in top five for producing antimony, cobalt, and lithium.

    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    premium_icon GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    Local Faces Were you photographed cheering for the Capras at the game?