Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Accused Bunnings Bandit caught after spate of lawnmower thefts

by The Sunday Mail
5th Nov 2018 6:23 AM

THE suspected Bunnings Bandit has been nabbed by police after allegedly stealing at least six top-range lawnmowers from hardstore stores north of Brisbane.

On Saturday police released footage of the serial thief pretending to pay for the Honda mower, worth over $1000, on a self-serve register, before using a trolley to casually wheel out the stolen goods on six separate occasions.

Police say the man has targeted stores across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, allegedly reselling them through "buy swap sell" pages.

A 36-year-old Bald Hills man was arrested on Sunday, and charged with five counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, one count of forgery, one count of possessing items for forgery, one count of use thing to forge document and an unrelated weapons charge.

He is due to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 29.

bunnings crime police theft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How investment scam ripped off my $2M

    premium_icon How investment scam ripped off my $2M

    Crime CQ miner the victim of overseas crime syndicate: "The way they've played me, I'm sick inside.”

    • 5th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
    Mt Everest trek not for the faint hearted says CQ woman

    premium_icon Mt Everest trek not for the faint hearted says CQ woman

    News Four Capricorn Coast ladies have just returned from the hike

    • 5th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Hallucinating young man's shocking criminal history

    premium_icon Hallucinating young man's shocking criminal history

    Crime Court hears he is following in father's footsteps

    • 5th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Cowboys and girls saddle up for final round of 2018 rodeo

    premium_icon Cowboys and girls saddle up for final round of 2018 rodeo

    News YOUNG and Top Gun bull-riders compete for final points

    • 5th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners