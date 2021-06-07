Accused burglar denied bail as he was on parole

Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup

A man who allegedly continues to steal from others despite serving time in prison last year for burglary has been denied bail.

Jacob Dimech, was recently charged with burglary and wilful damage, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 28.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Dimech had indicated he would enter a guilty plea to the new charges.

A long plea date was set for the burglary and wilful damages charges for July 16.

However, Dimech was on bail at the time for other offences and on parole for an earlier burglary, meaning he had to prove to the court it would be unjust for him to be remanded in custody while waiting for his matters to be finalised.

Mr McGowran said Dimech, who lived with his partner, was on a disability pension due to an Asperger‘s syndrome diagnosis, learning difficulties, anxiety.

“He has not sought medication for that recently but does instruct he will comply with any conditions the court imposes,” he said.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said he was not at risk of serving too much time in custody as he was June 2020 breaching community orders plus serious offences which were of a like nature received a head sentence of 18 months in prison and was on parole for until October 2021.

He said there were no bail conditions which could be imposed that would mitigate his risk of further offending.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale denied Dimech bail, saying it would be likely he would receive a significant term of prison for his alleged offences.