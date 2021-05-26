Accused car thief claims to have ‘little care’ for law

Alex James Rankin, 22, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after being charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, One evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess d

Alex James Rankin, 22, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after being charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, One evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess d

A young man who allegedly returned to using drugs, stealing cars and dangerous driving a month after being released from prison claimed he no longer cared about the law or police because he was held on remand for a year for a charge that was eventually dropped.

Alex James Rankin, 22, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, one evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said the alleged offending took place over six weeks, starting April 8 until his arrest on May 22.

He said Rankin had been convicted in court in March of unlawful use of motor vehicles and other charges, with no further punishment recorded.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had been charged with robbery and spent “a considerable amount of time on remand” for the charge which was ultimately discontinued, which led to the other charges in March being convicted and not further punished.

“He stewed on those matters,” he said.

“He fell back in with former associates and back to drug use.”

Mr Gimbert said his client had not been able to access drug rehabilitation programs while being held on remand.

He said Rankin claimed he had trouble kicking his drug habit and had little care for the law or police after his period of incarceration.

He said Rankin’s mother alleged she, and other family members, had been accused by police of helping her son avoid police.

Mr Gimbert said Rankin’s mother strongly denied these allegations, claiming she did not know where her son was when police asked her.

He said Rankin would be contesting one of the unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges from April 9-20 and ordered a brief of evidence.

Sergeant Phillips said police had located fingerprints on the passenger door, inside the door and on the visor.

Mr Gimbert said it had not yet been determined if those fingerprints belonged to Rankin.

The court heard there was CCTV evidence of one of the vehicles being driven through a bottle shop.

Sergeant Phillips said Rankin was a significant risk of reoffending and failing to appear.

He said the evasion offence indicated Rankin’s risk of failing to appear.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale denied Rankin bail, stating she was not satisfied any bail conditions could reduce his risk of reoffending.

Rankin’s matters were adjourned until July 7.