Bestiality and child sex charges for Fraser Coast businessman

19th Sep 2017 7:34 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
A HIGH-PROFILE Fraser Coast businessman stands accused of living a double life as a habitual child molester with bestiality tendencies.

The Chronicle can reveal the 62-year-old was arrested last week following a major investigation.

The long-time local, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 33 offences.

They include 15 counts of indecent treatment of a child, 12 counts of rape, two counts of bestiality, two counts of sexual assault, one count of tattooing a minor and a child pornography related charge.

Police will allege the offences were committed between August 2014 and September 7 this year.

Some of the charges relate to allegations a child and dog were subjected to forced sex acts.

The man appeared in a local court last Friday and was refused bail.

His charges will return to court next month.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    Local Partners