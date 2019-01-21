Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

BREAKING: Accused child sex offender out on bail

Jessica Mcgrath
by
21st Jan 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 12:42 PM

A SOUTH Burnett man will face court next month for 25 charges related to the indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The man's case was adjourned to February 11 for committal mention during Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning, January 21.

The case was adjourned due to outstanding material with five additional charges released to the court by Queensland Police this morning.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

This is in addition to six charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through exposing, two charges of rape and one charge of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through filming. 　

The 70-year-old South Burnett man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with 11 counts of the indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The man was granted bail in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

editors picks indecent treatment of a child under 16 kingaroy magistrates court
South Burnett

Top Stories

    How charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    premium_icon How charities are dealing with donation bin dumping

    Council News Overflowing charity bins are becoming common across Australia and local charities say Rockhampton is no exception

    7-3 off 4 overs: Howzat for some amazing bowling figures!

    premium_icon 7-3 off 4 overs: Howzat for some amazing bowling figures!

    Cricket Marty Penfold: 'When they threw me the ball I didn't expect that'

    • 21st Jan 2019 11:58 AM
    Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    premium_icon Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

    Food & Entertainment 'Man's primal instinct... playing with fire...back to the dark ages'

    Hartley brothers score more than half of team's total

    premium_icon Hartley brothers score more than half of team's total

    Cricket Frenchville players' hard work at training reaping rewards in games