Accused Dean St attacker to fight charges

A MAN accused of attacking a stranger with a co-accused walking along a Frenchville road in the middle of the night will defend the charges and allegations from the incident.

The man, 23, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said it was alleged that the defendant and a co-accused “viciously assaulted” the victim who was unknown to the males.

She said the assault took place on Dean St while the victim, 33, was walking from his girlfriend’s address some time after 1.30am.

Sgt Geddes said the pair ­accused the victim of “coming from Lucy’s house”.

She said the victim claimed he did not know any Lucys.

Sgt Geddes said the younger accused, 14, struck the victim with a pole while the defendant kicked the victim in the face many times while the victim was on the ground.

The defendant was identified as the kicker by his shoes.

Sgt Geddes said the accused allegedly took a backpack from the victim before fleeing.

She said the victim made his way to the nearby police station to report the assault.

The victim had a swollen cheek and nose; sore left tricep and forearm; pain in his mid back left rib cage; along with swelling and bruising to his left leg, consistent with being hit by a pole.

The defendant, from Taranganba, was arrested outside the childcare centre next to the police station. He was on a suspended sentence for an assault and obstruct police from an incident late 2019.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said both her client and the co-accused – his younger brother who has been granted bail – sustained injuries from the incident.

“My client was admitted to hospital in the early hours of yesterday,” she said.

She said her client showed her a laceration to his head, one to his chest and one to his arm.

“It’s clear there has been some physical altercation between the three people,” Ms Craven said.

She said their mother would be called as a defence witness and it was likely, due to coronavirus no-jury rule, that a trial wouldn’t take place for three to six months at least.

The man was denied bail and his matters were adjourned until May 27.

The 14-year-old boy and the 23-year-old man were charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing. The 23-year-old man was also issued with an infringement for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directions in relation to the Covid-19 restrictions.