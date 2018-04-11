Accused double murderer's lawyer to check evidence

THE lawyer representing Russell Williams will delve into two boxes of evidence over the next four weeks in relation to the Rosedale man's drug production and murder charges.

The 51-year-old Rosedale man was charged with the alleged murder of Derek Van Der Poel and Robert Grayson in January after police and investigators had a breakthrough in the 25-year cold case.

Mr Williams' charges were mentioned for the first time in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994 and on September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (then 23) was reported missing to Calliope police.

Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May 1993.

It's believed at the time the men were tending a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park.

Mr Williams was charged on March 27 with production of dangerous drugs. Police allege he was running a marijuana crop at Kroombit Tops National Park, near the Boyne Valley, between 1991 and 1995.

Fisher Dore associate Rian Dwyer, who was representing Mr Williams, said he had received two boxes of partial evidence yesterday ahead of the 2pm mention.

The Bundaberg lawyer requested an adjournment to allow for perusal of the evidence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho adjourned the committal mention for May 8.

Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch and the Brisbane Homicide Squad revisited evidence and interviewed more than 100 people before they charged Mr Williams.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of the two men.