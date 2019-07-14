Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU4
Accused drink-driver left oil trail

14th Jul 2019 7:02 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A SOUTH Kolan man who crashed his car and left police a trail of oil that they used to track him down has been charged.

A police spokeswoman said the man, 22, crashed his black Holden Commodore about 12.30am on Saturday.

"The sedan had been involved in a crash on Walla St across from the skate park and then left the scene of the crash," the spokeswoman said.

The man drove to the IGA on Woongarra St and parked the car before going into the Central Hotel.

Officers at the crash site found the car's front bumper with the registration plate attached. They followed the trail of oil left by the car to the IGA and found the man, who allegedly blew .128 in a breath test.

Police charged him with drink driving and driving a vehicle not in a safe condition. He will appear in court on August 1.

