Accused drug trafficker denied bail after raids across Rocky

A 39-YEAR-OLD father busted for trafficking drugs has been denied bail.

The man was arrested after major raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday.

Police charged 24 people with 94 offences after raiding a dozen homes.

Police seized $40,000 in cash, 1kg of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The father of two teenage boys applied for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

He has 36 charges including trafficking methamphetamines from his mobile phone, along with supply and other drug related charges.

The court heard he was on bail for another drug charge after being intercepted by Emerald police last year. He has failed to appear in court once for that charge.

"It's not so much the fail to appear that is the major factor here,” Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

"It's his six-page criminal history.”

The man, who had applied for bail to live with a relative in North Queensland, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after an attempted murder on him about 20 years ago.

He will reappear August 22.