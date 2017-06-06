Accused drug trafficking cop on another charge

A POLICE officer accused of trafficking drugs has had another charge heard in court yesterday.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 35, is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month for a committal hearing in relation to seven counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one of trafficking.

Another charge - possession of a dangerous drug - was before the Magistrates Court yesterday was adjourned until June 22.

Culleton's lawyer had requested the latest charge be adjourned to the same date as the supply and trafficking committal hearing, however the magistrate declined the request as a brief of evidence was not requested for the latest charge.

The supply and trafficking charges were laid after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation where it is alleged steroids in liquid and tablet forms were found.