Drums were found dumped in a lagoon north of Yeppoon last October.
Drums were found dumped in a lagoon north of Yeppoon last October.
Accused drums dumpers have matters mentioned in court

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
TWO men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, today had their matters mentioned in court.

Eric Karl Davis, 41, and Jason Lee Atkins, 38, are charged with wilfully causing material environmental harm following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

Neither men have been required to enter a plea.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Davis was represented by his lawyer who successfully requested a six-week adjournment so a brief could be obtained.

Davis’ matter was adjourned to October 1.

Atkins appeared in court today and told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he was seeking legal advice.

His matter was adjourned to September 3.

The Department charged Davis and Atkins following an investigation into last October’s discovery of nine drums allegedly dumped in a lagoon near Corio Bay Fish Habitat Reserve Road at Farnborough.

In January, four more drums were discovered in bushland near Iwasaki Road at Farnborough.

