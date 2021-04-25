Menu
Crime

Accused DV offender drove erratically four times

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th Apr 2021 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman accused of domestic violence offences, including driving erratically four times, claims messages allegedly sent from her online accounts were sent by the alleged victim.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 14.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the woman was accused of driving erratically on four occasions.

He said she also sent messages in attempts to contact her child, however, there was a ‘no contact’ condition in the domestic violence order against her.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, 26, would contest all charges and was supported in court by her mother.

She said the woman claimed the phone and social messages were sent by the alleged victim while they had her phone in their hands.

Ms Legrady said her client has a son with the alleged victim and she had not had any contact with her child for several months which caused her stress.

The court heard the woman was on probation at the time.

Bail was granted and her matters were adjourned until May 27.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

