Overnight ride along with the Rapid Action Patrol Unit in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Overnight ride along with the Rapid Action Patrol Unit in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The man alleged to have fired shots into a Gracemere home in a drive-by on Monday morning has been remanded in custody.

Jacob Allen Chippendale, 30, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

The Kelvin Grove man, understood to be formerly of Rockhampton, appeared on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), dangerous conduct with a weapon and two counts of wilful damage.

He was also charged with one count each of evade police, dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, drink driving, carry dangerous goods in vehicle, and obstruct police.

Police will allege that just after midnight, officers were called by the residents of a Fitzgerald Street house alleging that a man known to them had shot at their house and driven away.

The witness was able to provide a description of the car allegedly used in the offence.

Police observed this car pass them on Old Gracemere Road as they were responding to the alleged incident, so they turned around, and activated their lights and sirens.

The car then allegedly evaded police and was stopped in Yeppen Lagoon, Allenstown, after a successful deployment of a tyre deflation device on Gladstone Road.

Police arrested Chippendale at the scene. In court, he did not enter a plea and made no attempt at bail.

Chippendale was remanded in custody to next appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14.

Originally published as Accused Gracemere drive-by shooter named in court