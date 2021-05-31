Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Overnight ride along with the Rapid Action Patrol Unit in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Overnight ride along with the Rapid Action Patrol Unit in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Accused Gracemere drive-by shooter named in court

Timothy Cox
31st May 2021 5:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man alleged to have fired shots into a Gracemere home in a drive-by on Monday morning has been remanded in custody.

Jacob Allen Chippendale, 30, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

The Kelvin Grove man, understood to be formerly of Rockhampton, appeared on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), dangerous conduct with a weapon and two counts of wilful damage.

He was also charged with one count each of evade police, dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, drink driving, carry dangerous goods in vehicle, and obstruct police.

Police will allege that just after midnight, officers were called by the residents of a Fitzgerald Street house alleging that a man known to them had shot at their house and driven away.

The witness was able to provide a description of the car allegedly used in the offence.

Police observed this car pass them on Old Gracemere Road as they were responding to the alleged incident, so they turned around, and activated their lights and sirens.

The car then allegedly evaded police and was stopped in Yeppen Lagoon, Allenstown, after a successful deployment of a tyre deflation device on Gladstone Road.

Police arrested Chippendale at the scene. In court, he did not enter a plea and made no attempt at bail.

Chippendale was remanded in custody to next appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14.

Originally published as Accused Gracemere drive-by shooter named in court

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra

        Premium Content Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra

        Crime The Central Queensland woman claimed she used the pipe to smoke methamphetamine every fortnight.

        Grass fire breaks out along CQ road

        Premium Content Grass fire breaks out along CQ road

        News It is understood multiple property owners helped to fight the blaze.

        16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

        Premium Content 16 custodial correctional officers sworn in at Rocky

        Community Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin APM congratulated the...

        Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Premium Content Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Entertainment Check out the gallery of all the action at the show on Saturday and videos from the...