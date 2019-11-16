Menu
IN COURT: Silvano Richard Pepi is accused of scamming four people into paying money for cavoodle puppies they never received.
Crime

Accused Gumtree puppy scammer fronts court

Amber Hooker
16th Nov 2019 8:30 AM
A MAN alleged to have scammed four hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 has fronted court.

Silvano Richard Pepi is alleged to have obtained money from the sale of a number of cavoodles advertised for sale on the online marketplace, Gumtree.

It is alleged Mr Pepi received three sums of $500 and one of $300 from four people who wished to buy the puppies, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Mr Pepi fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday charged with four counts of fraud.

The offences are alleged to have happened at a suburban home in Bells Creek in the Caloundra area on dates between August 17 and September 27.

It is alleged Mr Pepi was in possession of a number of puppies when the offences happened.

Today was the first mention of the matters and Mr Pepi was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

Mr Pepis' matter was adjourned for two weeks so he could seek legal advice.

Outside court Mr Pepi spoke with media, but did not give a clear indication on how he would proceed with the charges.

