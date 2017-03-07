35°
Accused home invader has bail application delayed

7th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith is accused of being involved in a Berserker home invasion that left three people in hospital.
Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith is accused of being involved in a Berserker home invasion that left three people in hospital.

A MAN accused of being involved in a violent home invasion earlier this week remains in custody, but will appear in court tomorrow when he is expected to make an application for bail.

Norman Gardens man, Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith, 22, stands charged with one count each of breach of bail, obstruct or assault police, enter to commit indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charges come after an alleged violent Berserker home invasion on Sunday night that left three people in hospital.

The three victims, a 28-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman were all transported to Rockhampton Hospital with injuries after being allegedly kicked and punched.

Smith was due to make a bail application today, but solicitor Zoe Craven told the court her client was still seeking an appropriate bail address.

Magistrate Mark Morrow adjourned the application until tomorrow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault occasioning bodily harm bail application crime home invasion rockhampton court rockhampton magistrates court

