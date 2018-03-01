Accused inter-state drug syndicate leader denied bail

THE alleged head of an interstate drug syndicate has been denied bail by a Rockhampton court.

Although police searches uncovered drugs and $16,000 in cash in Colin John Underwood's car in December, he was only charged with trafficking offences on February 27.

He applied for bail in Magistrates Court yesterday but was deemed too high risk for release.

Police prosecutor Jess King said a police operation targeting Underwood's alleged drug syndicate started in March.

She said Underwood was the head of a group bringing marijuana into Central Queensland from regional Victoria, including Geelong.

On December 17, officers intercepted the vehicle in which Underwood and his partner of 18 years were travelling.

During a search, $16,000 in cash was found being carried by Underwood's partner, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said there was no allegation any offending had continued after this date and police evidence largely consisted of phone intercepts between Underwood and the alleged co-offenders.

Since this time, Underwood and his partner have lived with family in Rockhampton.

He was taken into custody when he was charged on Tuesday.

Mr Winning argued Underwood should be released on bail, saying he was not at risk of missing court appearances.

However, Ms King argued the risk of further offending was still too high.

She pointed to his stance within the alleged syndicate.

"We're not dealing with a street-level dealer,” Ms King said in response to the application.

Ms King said Underwood had also breached a suspended sentence with the new charges.

Magistrate Mark Morrow denied bail and adjourned the matter until May 23.