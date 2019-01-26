Accused killer faces grieving family

THE Gold Coast man accused of throwing his cheerleader girlfriend off his highrise balcony has faced court in front of the dead woman's family.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court today charged with murder, damaging evidence with intent and attempted fraud.

The 45-year-old former cruise ship crooner was arrested during a dawn raid on Friday over the death of Breeana Robinson, 21, who plunged to her death from the 11th-floor balcony of his Southport highrise on January 29, 2013.

Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin.

Janine Mackney, Breeana's aunt, outside court.

Barefoot and wearing a white Billabong t-shirt and green boardshorts, Moorea sat in court with his arms folded and did not make eye contact with Breeana's family, who were sitting in the front row of the public gallery.

One of Breeana's relatives was clutching a pink rose. Pink was Breeana's favourite colour.

Four detectives who arrested Moorea were also present.

Breeana Robinson plunged to her death from the 11th-floor balcony of a Southport highrise on January 29, 2013.

Moorea was represented by high-profile criminal lawyer Chris Hannay, who has described the police case as "tenuous" and says his client will be pleading not guilty.

Police applied for a forensic procedure order which was not opposed by Mr Hannay.

Accused murderers cannot apply for bail in the magistrates court and Moorea was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 19.

Dan Shearin and Breeana Robinson. Picture: Channel 7

But Mr Hannay told the court his client would seek Supreme Court next week.

Speaking outside court, he said Moorea was "a bit down".

"All I'd ask is that he be given a fair go at this particular point in time," Mr Hannay said.

Clutching flowers and a photo of Breeana, her relatives said they were determined to see justice.

Yesterday's arrest came almost six years to the day since Breeana fell from the 11th floor of the Southport apartment she had shared with Shearin for just 38 days on January 29, 2013.

Breeana's death was due to be the subject of a 2017 inquest, but The Courier-Mail revealed the coroner postponed the inquiry and sensationally ordered police to reopen the investigation to examine crucial evidence.