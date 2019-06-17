UPDATE: How accused killer’s ‘web of lies’ ended in arrest

POLICE say the man who has been charged over the death of 35-year-old Shae Francis was brought down by his web of lies.

The Hervey Bay woman was reported missing by her mother in March after she had not seen her daughter since Ms Francis had visited her in hospital in October last year.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Bendigo, where he had been living.

Detectives applied to extradite the man to Hervey Bay on manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing charges.

The accused killer had been in a relationship with Ms Francis for about two years at the time of her disappearance.

He was originally from Tasmania and moved to Hervey Bay with Ms Francis from Shepparton, Victoria last February.

Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.

Police investigations revealed Ms Francis was last seen alive by management of The Hub in Hervey Bay, where she been living.

She went to pay rent on October 15 last year.

The Chronicle understands the man told different stories about Ms Francis' whereabouts to different people when questioned during the five months she was missing.

Wide Bay Burnett District Inspector Gary Pettiford said police will allege the unlawful killing took place in the Torquay apartment block sometime between early October and the time Ms Francis was reported missing.

"Her mum is obviously devastated, when someone goes missing you still live in hope as a parent they will be found safe and well, in this case unfortunately we believe that her daughter has met with foul play and she won't be returning home to her mum," he said.

Insp Pettiford said even though they had not found a body, the police would not stop searching.

"We will continue to investigate that, that is a matter for the courts to determine but the law does say, if convicted - no body, no parole," he said.

"He has (allegedly) interfered with the corpse in some fashion because we are yet to find a body."

The Chronicle understands the stealing charge relates to Ms Francis's bank cards after CCTV footage revealed a man accessing her account in Victoria.

Both Ms Francis and her accused killer were believed to have been unemployed and living a transient lifestyle at the time of her disappearance.

Insp Pettiford appealed to the public and residents of The Hub to come forward with information.

"We believe they had been living in Hervey Bay for about six months and spent a lot of time between The Hub and Bideford St," he said.

"We are still very much interested in the movements of Shae Francis from early October onwards, we ask anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444 about her or, if they know her partner, about him. Any detail small or large will help."

The man accused of killing Ms Francis is expected to be transported to Brisbane tomorrow afternoon where he will face court.

Police plan to object to a bail application on the grounds of a flight risk, the nature of the investigation and the fact no body has been located.