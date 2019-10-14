Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in court accused of murder today.

MURDER-accused Joel Nathan Blasco has appeared in a Bundaberg court today.

Blasco, 29, is charged with the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man in a Norville Park in November.

A number of witnesses have been called to give evidence at the committal before Magistrate Terry Duroux.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess and Blasco's council, Mr J. Lodziak, this morning cross examined two expert witnesses, including pathologist Dr Lee Marr and Brisbane-based forensic scientist Jacqueline Wilson.

Dr Marr was questioned mostly about a toxicology report of the deceased while Ms Wilson was questioned about the methodology of DNA collection and information gathering.

Dr Marr told the court the victim had drugs, including meth and cannabis, in his system.

Asked about the level of meth by Mr Lodziak, she agreed it was a "high level".

Civilian witnesses are to be called to give evidence this afternoon.

