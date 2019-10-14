Menu
Accused murderer returns to court after house fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
A MAN accused of murder and arson after a body was found following a house fire in Rockhampton has had his court matter adjourned.

David Alan Bradshaw, 39, had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege Mr Bradshaw set a Lakes Creek house alight on August 15, where the body of 47-year-old Mark Petersen was later found.

Mr Petersen was a Rockhampton local with two children, and he and Mr Bradshaw were reportedly known to each other.

Mr Petersen lived alone in the house, and also owned a rental property across the road in Hill St, where police found a drug lab the following day.

The 39-year-old will be remanded in custody and return to court on December 18.

