Accused murderer returns to court after house fire

A MAN accused of murder and arson after a body was found following a house fire in Rockhampton has had his court matter adjourned.

David Alan Bradshaw, 39, had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege Mr Bradshaw set a Lakes Creek house alight on August 15, where the body of 47-year-old Mark Petersen was later found.

Mr Petersen was a Rockhampton local with two children, and he and Mr Bradshaw were reportedly known to each other.

Mr Petersen lived alone in the house, and also owned a rental property across the road in Hill St, where police found a drug lab the following day.

The 39-year-old will be remanded in custody and return to court on December 18.