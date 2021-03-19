Accused of pouring coffee on woman, pulling her out of car

A man accused of throwing coffee on a woman he drove to the police station, denies trying to pull her out of the car.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 16.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client would plead guilty to the two breach of domestic violence order offences but would not do so for the two common assault charges.

She requested CCTV footage be disclosed for the alleged assaults.

Ms Legrady said her client proposed to live with his mother at Moura if granted bail, which would place him in a different town to the complainant.

She said work had been lined up for her client.

Ms Legrady said the complainant often contacted her client to be driven to locations.

She said it was alleged her client threw coffee at the complainant.

Ms Legrady said the man asked the complainant to get out of the car after she asked him to drive her to a Bolsover St address.

The court heard the defendant was on parole at the time of the alleged offences for similar offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was alleged the defendant scratched the complainant on the chest during one assault.

He said it was further alleged the man forcefully removed the complainant from a car and tipped a cup of coffee on her.

Mr Press said the defendant had breaches of domestic violence order convictions on his criminal record, along with breaching bail conditions, assault occasioning bodily harm, drugs, dishonesty offences, break-and-enters and breach of probation.

He denied the man bail, stating he was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and he had no confidence the defendant would comply with any bail conditions or orders of the court.

The man’s matters were adjourned until March 30.