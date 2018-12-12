Assault accued police officer yet to plead

Garrison McIlwain (centre) was awarded an Assistant Commissioner’s Certificate (Operational) for their professionalism, resourcefulness and dedication to duty in an extremely stressful situation in Innisfail on 8 March, 2013.

A QUEENSLAND police constable alleged to have assaulted a suspect in custody was awarded a commendation in 2013.

Garrison Kasimir Mcilwain, 29, appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday charged with common assault. He has not yet indicated a plea.

Senior Queensland Police Service prosecutor Susan Miles told the court the defence had requested further information and asked the matter be adjourned.

Magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the matter until February 9 next year and excused Mr Mcilwain from appearing.

A QPS spokesman said the suspended officer was the "subject of an investigation in relation to use of excessive force on a suspect in custody".

"We have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct. This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The Queensland Police Union has been asked for comment.

In 2013 Constable Mcilwain, then at Innisfail, was awarded an "Assistant Commissioner's Certificate (Operational) for their professionalism, resourcefulness and dedication to duty in an extremely stressful situation in Innisfail on 8 March".

He was awarded the certificate at Cairns Council Chambers.

The matter follows the unrelated dismissal one month ago of a 56-year-old senior constable understood to be Bret Chadwick.

"The officer was subject of a disciplinary hearing in relation to misconduct involving untruthfulness, destroying evidence, making a false statement and failing to treat others with respect and dignity," a QPS spokesman said.

In Cairns District Court last year Chadwick said he lied about what he saw occur between his partner Const Matt McKinnar and British backpacker Leigh Baker.