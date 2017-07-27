Accused pair prepare for trial after Rocky baby death

A COUPLE charged in relation to the death of an 11-week old baby are likely to be involved in a seven-day trial later this year.

Christopher Allan Holland and Megan Jean Freeman's legal representatives were in the Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday, to inform the court which documents were still required before the matter could proceed to trial.

Holland is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty while Freeman is charged with child cruelty.

The charges came after 11-week-old Lattrell Dodd died on May 31, 2013, from multiple injuries.

It will be alleged Lattrell was violently shaken the night before an ambulance was called to the family's Koongal home, on May 23, 2013.

It will also be alleged other injuries the baby sustained had been inflicted in the four-weeks prior to his death, including seven skull fractures, over a dozen broken ribs, two broken collarbones and broken femur.

He was also very undernourished.

The ill baby was flown to the Mater Hospital in Brisbane where he died on May 31.

Holland has been remanded in custody while Freeman was released on bail during previous court proceedings.

Holland's lawyer said they were waiting on an expert pathology report and expected to be ready for trial by November.

Both Holland and Freeman's lawyers agreed the trial would take about seven-days. Neither accused appeared in court.