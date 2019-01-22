Accused pharmacy burglar to undergo mental health check

Chad Runnalls, 41, allegedly broke into a Coolum chemist and stole drugs and money.

A MARCOOLA fisherman accused of a daring smash and grab at a Coast pharmacy will be assessed after concerns he's not mentally fit to face court.

Chad John Runnalls, 41, is accused of breaking into the Live Life Pharmacy at Coolum Park Shopping Centre in December last year by smashing a lock on the door.

Police were alerted to the break-in about 3.15am and arrested Mr Runnalls a short time later in his vehicle.

Live Life Pharmacy in Coolum Park Shopping Centre was broken into. John McCutcheon

Officers allegedly found 61 packets of prescription drugs, a sledgehammer and $5413 cash in Mr Runnalls' car.

He's charged with three counts of enter premises by break and commit indictable offence and possess thing intended for use in connection with an offence.

Mr Runnalls appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning for a mention of his case where lawyer Lily Berkeley requested a mental health assessment.

He will appear again on February 18.