Accused Raffles Hotel armed robber's appalling history

A TEENAGER accused of armed robbery of a Rockhampton hotel on Tuesday morning had such an appalling history including 25 breaches of bail and prior armed robbery convictions.

Adam Joseph Hopkins, 19, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after being charged in relation to Tuesday morning's armed robbery at Raffles Hotel.

Police prosecutor Jess King said despite being young, Mr Hopkins had an appalling history which included many property offences, serving time in prison for robbery and consistent non-compliance with bail or court orders.

Mr Hopkins was on parole at the time of the alleged offending after being sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on October 10 for robbery and received a two year and three month head sentence with immediate parole after serving nine months in pre-sentence custody.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client would contest the charges and the police case was circumstantial at this stage.

If Mr Hopkins is found guilty of the latest alleged offence, he would have breached a suspended sentence which has had the operational period extended last month when he plead guilty to driving offences and breaching bail.

Ms King said Mr Hopkins had 25 bail breach convictions with three outstanding.

"He is extremely unlikely to comply with bail,” she said.

With regards to the strength of the case, Ms King said there was CCTV of offences at Raffles Hotel, the offenders were driving a stolen black Ford Falcon was which was located nearby and the alleged offenders were with the car when it was found, all wearing clothing seen in the CCTV footage and had a large sum of cash on them.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the police case was "at least moderate circumstantial”.

Mr Hopkins' bail was refused, he was remanded in custody and his matters are due to be mentioned in court on August 14.