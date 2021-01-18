Accused rapist and torturer enters guilty plea during trial

A man who tortured and raped a woman in North Rockhampton in October 2019 has changed his plea after entering pleas of not guilty to four offences in Rockhampton District Court on January 18.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, initially pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape (domestic violence offence) and one count of torture (domestic violence offence).

After an hour of discussion with his legal representative, Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand, the defendant changed his pleas to guilty.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape (domestic violence offence) and one count of torture (domestic violence offence).

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said the Crown would not further proceed with the third rape charge.

The defendant was remanded in custody to be sentenced on January 22.

