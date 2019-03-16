Accused rapist's 26 bail breaches in four months

A MAN accused of rape breached his bail 26 times by failing to report to police for about four months.

The man had his bail application refused by Magistrate Cameron Press yesterday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said a bail address check revealed the defendant wanted to stay at a house where many wanted in relation to property offences stayed at times, along with a 17-year-old who was currently subject to a curfew bail condition and who was not complying.

She said police were called to the Gracemere residence regularly on alcohol-related matters.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had been bailed to Toowoomba but he broke up with his girlfriend so he returned to Central Queensland, but did not get permission to change his bail address.

The man was remanded in custody with his next court date set for March 26.