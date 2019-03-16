Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Accused rapist's 26 bail breaches in four months

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
16th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of rape breached his bail 26 times by failing to report to police for about four months.

The man had his bail application refused by Magistrate Cameron Press yesterday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said a bail address check revealed the defendant wanted to stay at a house where many wanted in relation to property offences stayed at times, along with a 17-year-old who was currently subject to a curfew bail condition and who was not complying.

She said police were called to the Gracemere residence regularly on alcohol-related matters.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had been bailed to Toowoomba but he broke up with his girlfriend so he returned to Central Queensland, but did not get permission to change his bail address.

The man was remanded in custody with his next court date set for March 26.

bail breach rape rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    premium_icon New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    Crime He's told his tale to the Bully for the first time ever.

    Two killed in fiery crash on Peak Downs Highway

    premium_icon Two killed in fiery crash on Peak Downs Highway

    Breaking Two killed in crash near Moranbah

    Robertson rebukes LNP declaration of a Labor 'war on coal'

    premium_icon Robertson rebukes LNP declaration of a Labor 'war on coal'

    Politics ALP's Capricornia candidate says coal is here for the long haul.

    CQ kids skip school for a vocal excursion

    premium_icon CQ kids skip school for a vocal excursion

    News local kids share their views on all things climate change