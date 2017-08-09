Accused Rocky arsonist listened as her pup burnt alive

ARSON victim turned accused fire starter Ladice Carter was today arrested after she allegedly set her home alight with her grandparents inside.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton girl is believed to have been involved in four attacks between July 30 and August 6 on the Berserker home where she lived with her 'nan'.

Carter and her grandmother have since stayed in hotels, and last night at her grandfather's home, who Carter said was in the house during the most recent, and serious of the fires.

Moments before Rockhampton police arrested and charged Carter with the arson attacks, she made a plea through The Morning Bulletin for help from the public.

Arson arrests: Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram of the Rockhampton CIB speaking about arson arrests.

She told how the fire ripped through 363 Berserker St, and left it standing but "not liveable”.

"Hopefully we can get our feet back on the ground and start moving on,” she said.

"I want to know if there's anyone that could help us out with clothes or some furniture stuff and stuff like that.”

As Carter's grandmother lay asleep on a makeshift bed in the pair's temporary home, her granddaughter told how neighbours were the reason she and her grandmother were still alive.

Carter said on the last occasion, they pulled her from the home as she attempted to rescue her two-month-old puppy Jett, who was burnt alive.

"They ran straight to the tap and tried putting it (the fire) out, and they actually had to drag me back outside because I ran up to get my dog, because I heard her yelp, but they dragged me outside,” she said.

Only a matter of minutes later, police arrested Carter.

House damaged by fire on Berserker Street. Allan Reinikka ROK070817afire2

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram addressed media this afternoon to confirm she and a 15-year-old boy had been charged in relation to the attacks.

He confirmed the accused and the victims were all known to each other, but was unable to give a motive behind lighting the fires.

The 15-year-old boy has already appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court and remains in custody, charged with two acts of wilful damage placed by fire last week in relation to the first two attacks.

Carter is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with arson.

Snr Sgt Ingram said the last fire, the night of August 6, started in an unoccupied bedroom, but police were waiting on samples in relation to how it was started.

Arson carries a potential term of life imprisonment.

"It's always a concern we have young people at this age committing these sorts of offences,” Snr Sgt Ingram said.

"I suppose it challenges your thought process that people can start these fires without giving it thought, but obviously this instance has very serious repercussions where a family is now out of a home altogether and the property value is quite significant that's lost due to the fires.”

Ladice Carter. Allan Reinikka ROK090817aarson3

He confirmed a family pet did perish in the fire, and said while unfortunate, it "quite easily” could have been a person.

"Fires are unpredictable they do spread quickly,” he said.

"We are thankful that it hasn't eventuated to the worst possible scenario but these instances have ways of getting out of control quite quickly and people being trapped in the residence.

"And unfortunately in other instances around the state we do lose people's lives due to fire in those circumstances.”

Snr Sgt Ingram said police had completed other investigations and believe to have interviewed all the relevant persons to the investigation at this time.

He said though, that police always seek assistance further from the community.