Accused Rocky drug dealing cop facing 14 charges

A ROCKHAMPTON police officer is facing 14 charges in relation to trafficking dangerous drugs.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 35, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today in relation to a fresh drug possession charge.

It was added to the list of 13 other charges he had previous appeared in court over.

The charges include three of possessing a dangerous drug, eight of supplying a dangerous drug, one of trafficking, one of failing to dispose of a needle and one of possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

Defence lawyer Scott Moon requested a six-week adjournment to go over the brief of evidence which he received late last week.

The supply and trafficking charges were laid after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation where it is alleged steroids in liquid and tablet forms were found.

Culleton's matter has been set to appear to in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 9.