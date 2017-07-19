25°
News

Accused Rocky murderer: 'I couldn't take it anymore... I snapped'

Amber Hooker
| 19th Jul 2017 4:57 PM
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton
Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton Kerri-Anne Mesner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ACCUSED murderer told police he feared he would be killed in his sleep the night before he "snapped" and stabbed two men, killing one.

Sebastiano Garofalo claimed from "day one" living in a Rockhampton men's homeless shelter, he felt threatened by homicide victim Aaron Flenady and stab victim George Swadling.

This evidence emerged during day three of Garofalo's murder and attempted murder trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton this morning.

TRIAL DAY ONE | Accused Rocky murderer: 'I hope the dog dies'

TRIAL DAY TWO | Court hears Rocky stab victim saw his breakfast spill from wounds

The court was shown a video of the police interview the morning of the September 15, 2015 attack, during which a shirtless Garofalo made admissions to stabbing both men.

During the more-than-hour-long interview, Garofalo told investigator Detective Sergeant Michael Logan both Mr Swadling and Mr Flenady had scared and threatened him in the weeks and days ahead of the attack.

He claimed Mr Swadling had played with a fishing knife, the alleged murder weapon, a number of times in front of him including on September 14.

Garofalo told police that morning, September 15, he "couldn't handle it anymore".

He said he picked up the knife and made comments to Mr Swadling on how sharp it was before he "joked" and "pretended to scare him"; lunging at him twice with the knife outstretched.

"After that I went towards him and got him a couple of times," Garofalo told police.

This element of Garofalo's account matched evidence given by Mr Swadling during trial day two.

When asked why he stabbed him on the third lunge, Garofalo said he thought if he put the knife back down Mr Swadling would grab it and stab him.

He then allegedly stabbed Mr Swadling a number of times, before he walked back outside to the courtyard where Mr Flenady was standing.

"Then I stabbed Aaron," he said during the police interview.

Det Sgt Logan asked whether Mr Flenady had said or done anything immediately after Mr Swadling was stabbed, and before he was attacked, to which Garofalo responded "no".

"Yesterday he was punching his fist, he sat next to me, and with his fist punched his hand about four to five times and saying, 'there's 10 of them and one of me'," Garofalo said, referring to other residents.

"And he was just making friends with all of them just so he could scare me."

The court heard Garofalo dropped the knife as soon as police arrived on scene at Oznam House, but he held onto it until then as it made him feel "safe from everyone else that was there from what had happened".

He told police of an exchange with a staff member, John Edwards, who gave evidence on trial day one, in which he said "I shouldn't be exposed to this kind of stuff" in reference to "weapons lying around".

The court had previously heard knives, and anything considered a weapon, were prohibited at the facility.

Mr Garofalo went on to tell of always feeling scared and intimidated, and insecure in his living conditions.

"There's people there that inject drugs, and I don't know if they were going to inject me with drugs," he said during the interview.

"There's no locks, no safety or protection," he said, having explained earlier their dorms had concertina-style dividers.

"For the last couple of weeks I have just been scared every night, I just couldn't handle it today (September 15).

"I have no where to live, I'm homeless like everyone there.

"I'm not sleeping at night, I try mind my own business and he's (Swadling) doing all this stuff to me.

"I thought, 'that's it I will teach you a few manners, that way you don't pick on someone who minds their own business'.

"By doing this he can learn maybe I shouldn't pick on people who mind their own business, because something like this can happen."

Garofalo went on to say he "doesn't break the law", not so much as throwing a cigarette on the ground or littering.

"I don't threaten anyone... and this morning after not sleeping for the last few days I just couldn't handle it, I just snapped or something, I don't know.

"I couldn't handle (Swadling) waving the knife again today, all night not knowing if I was going to wake up.

"At least this way he has been hospitalised and he can realise he cannot be threatening to anyone."

At the time of both interviews Mr Flenady had not yet died of his injuries.

The trial continues.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alleged murder attempted murder crime editors picks murder trial stabbing supreme court

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Friends share memories of Sam Dunn, who lost his life in a car crash near Ogmore on Sunday

'Bully' makes 86-year-old coast man's life a living nightmare

AT WIT'S END: Alan Waugh is having problems with a housing commission neighbour.

Nasty letters among raft of tenant's intimidating tactics, man says

Details revealed of massive new roundabout for Rocky

An aerial view of Yeppen roundabout.

$121m Rockhampton Bruce Hwy project moves forward

CQ's luckiest man: $4.8M phone call changes life

Money generic.

CQ family man laughing all the way to the bank

Local Partners

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

It's one of few full time facilities in the region, with hours from 7am to 5.30pm.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Levee funding frustration as progress stalls

LEVEE DEBATE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are still struggling to find a way forward with the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Project doesn't look like it will happen any time soon.

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

MONSOON COMING: Travis Hock, part of the team behind Monsoon a musical about Cyclone Marcia.

"It's a story that needs to be told.”

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $349,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

Snap Up This Superior, Lowset Brick Family Home Now - $319,000

7 Kawana Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

This superior lowset brick and tile family home is absolutely brilliant in design and layout, fabulous in presentation and fantastic in its spaciousness. You will...

Immaculate High Set Family Home!

10 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly, Features...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living